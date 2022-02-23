Kisan Nama: Book on 733 farmers who lost their lives during protest

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 22

The life of 733 farmers, who lost their lives in protest at the Delhi borders, has been recorded in a book titled ‘Kisan Nama’ which was released here today.

The book has been penned by Australia-based NRI Harkirat Singh Sandhar. The book carries a detailed report from the time when the three farm laws were notified on June 5, 2020, till their withdrawal on December 11, 2021. The problems that the farmers faced for 378 days of their protest, including entry through Haryana, extreme weather conditions, etc, find a mention in the book.

Sandhar has written that the impact of Kisan Andolan was not just seen across the country but across other nations too. He said he thought of penning the book so that record of the events becomes a part of the history and coming generations can know in detail as to what had happened during this biggest farmers’ struggle. He said the role of women farmers, youth, elders, writers, artists, poets, singers, journalists etc too had been cited in the book. Even the related incidents at Red Cross Fort and killings at Lakhimpur Kheri and their impact are a part of separate stories in the book.

Lensman Jagdev S Tapa, who clicked 80,000 photographs in the Kisan Andolan, finds a special mention in the book. Among those present at the book release function were Doaba Kisan Committee president Jangvir Chauhan, Sugarcane Sangharsh Committee president Sukhpal S Sahota and Punjab Jagriti Manch general secretary Deepak Bali.

#farmers protest #lakhimpur kheri