Labourers’ union extends support to January 1 protest

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 30

Members of the Pendu Mazdoor Union reviewed preparations for the highway jam at PAP Chowk in Jalandhar on January 1, demanding the rehabilitation of the displaced residents of Latifpura. The highway jam is being held under the Latifpura Mur Waseba Sanjha Front (Joint Front for Rehabilitation of Latifpura). Village labourers from across the state will participate in the protest.

The Pendu Mazdoor Union, state president, Tarsem Peter, general secretary Avtar Singh Rasoolpur and state press secretary Kashmir Singh Ghugshore, said despite the people camping under the sky in the chilly winter, the state government had not relented a bit.

They said bulldozing homes of residents who earlier were displaced from Pakistan, had now again been displaced for the second time, that too on occasion of the International Human Rights Day on December 9. This had filled people with angst against the government.

The union extended its full support to January 1 highway jam protest in solidarity with Latifpura families.