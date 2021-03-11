Sampla celebrates Rakhi with BSF jawans

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 11

In the Subsidiary Training Centre, Border Security Force, Kharkan Camp festival of Raksha Bandhan was celebrated with great enthusiasm, in which Vijay Sampla, Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes along with his team consisting of ladies and girls visited the campus.

Vijay Sampla and his team was received by Ravi Bhushan, Second in Command (Training) and team of officers. Sampla said BSF jawans were guarding the borders of our country and it was in true spirit of Raksha Bandhan.

Ladies tied Rakhi on the wrists of officers, subordinate officers, jawans and trainees of Border Security Force.