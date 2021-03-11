Operation Bluestar anniversary: Sikh bodies hold march in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 6

Various Sikh organisations on Monday held a march in the city on the occasion of Operation Bluestar anniversary.

Police personnel deployed in Jalandhar on Monday. Tribune photo: Sarabjit Singh

The march was held to recall the killing of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and other Sikh activists in the Golden Temple on this day in 1984. The various organisations which took part in the march include Sikh Talmel Committee, Gurdwara Nauvi Patshahi and various gurdwara committees, Aagaaz NGO, Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa Naujawan Sabha, International Sikh Council, Gurmukh Sewak Dal and Ambedkar Sena.

The march started from Gurdwara Nauvi Patshahi in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and moved towards Guru Ravidass Chowk, Avtar Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Jhandian Wala Peer, Football Chowk, Basti Adda, Jyoti Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk and concluded at Guru Nanak Mission Chowk.

Tejinder Singh Pardesi, Kawaljit S Tony, Harjot S Lucky, Harpreet singh Nitu, Gurvinder S Sidhu and other participants in the march supported black bands on their shoulders and headgears. The march had a vehicle displaying pictures of the event and another vehicle on which religious hymns were played.

