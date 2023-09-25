Tragedy averted as roof of verandah collapses at Sidhupur govt school

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, September 24

A tragedy was averted after the roof of a verandah collapsed at Government Primary School, Sidhupur, here yesterday. Fortunately, no staff or students were present as the school had got over when the incident took place.

As per information, the school building developed some cracks after the floods hit the Lohian block. As a result, the roof collapsed.

Amandeep Kaur, in-charge of the school, said when they came to know about the incident, they immediately contacted the authorities concerned. The Block Primary Education Officer (BPEO) also visited the school.

“He has asked us to take the classes in the nearby panchayat ghar. We have also checked the safety of the panchayat ghar. Everything is fine there. We don’t want to compromise with students’ safety,” the teacher said. She said the kitchen and rooms of the school were also in a poor condition. There is only 1 teacher and 25 students in the school.

Recently, a teacher died while two others suffered injuries after the roof of Government Senior Secondary School, Baddowal, collapsed.

The incident took place when three teachers were sitting in the staff room of the school.

Scared after today’s incident, teachers said there were several schools in the Lohian block that had developed cracks after the floods.

Kitchen, rooms in poor condition

