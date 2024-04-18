 Anees Bazmee, who helms Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, says he writes ‘dil se’ and directs with junoon : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Lifestyle
  • Anees Bazmee, who helms Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, says he writes ‘dil se’ and directs with junoon

Anees Bazmee, who helms Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, says he writes ‘dil se’ and directs with junoon

Anees Bazmee, who helms Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, says he writes ‘dil se’ and directs with junoon

Anees Bazmee



Nonika Singh

Year 2022; Hindi films were flopping left, right and centre. Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 came and trade pundits heaved a sigh of relief as the horror.com turned out to be one of the biggest hits in the flop year for Bollywood.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Circa 2024: The master of comedies is busy shooting the third outing of the successful film. If with the sequel he was rivalling the brilliance of Priyadarshan, who had directed the first part, now the noted writer-director Anees is competing with himself.

Welcome

But then, the maker of superhit films like No Entry, Welcome, Ready, Singh is Kinng insists, “My competition is always with myself.” A tall order by all means for how do you better your own record of blockbusters? And he says, “Simply by working to the best of one’s ability.”

Ready

Sequels, you may think are simply cut and paste, easiest job on the earth, with a ready template in place. But he says, “Carrying on a popular franchise, rising to people’s expectations is a huge responsibility.”

Equally onerous is making people laugh. To those especially acerbic critics, who often dismiss his films as ‘brainless fun’, his repartee is, “Jo filmein hanste gaate ban jaati hain, making them is no joke.”

No Entry

Sure, there is a method behind the madness but no sure-fire formula. Indeed, he follows certain rules like no double meaning/entendre dialogues.

While making Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he was sure he did not want to create a psychological thriller like its prequel. For the threequel, the major chunk of which has been shot in vibrant Kolkata’, he won’t reveal much about the storyline. Will Vidya Balan reprise the role of Manjulika of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, all he would say is, “Watch the film to know it. In her part lies the most beautiful mystery.”

Right now he is only too happy she said yes to the film. Having worked with actors like Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Nana Patekar, et al, he observes, “What these actors bring to the table is phenomenal. Even if at times, let’s say writing or direction is a notch less than desired, they would raise it to par excellence.”

Kartik Aaryan, his lead star of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as well as part three, gets an encouraging pat for being ‘an honest and easy to work with actor.’ Tripti Dimri, the ‘national crush’, will turn a new leaf, ‘If in my film if she will not do comedy then what else would she do?’ Actually, he is very fond of all his actors be it Salman Khan or Anil Kapoor whose comic timing he swears by. He is a trifle sad that Anil will not be a part of No Entry’s sequel. Ideally, he would have loved to include Fardeen Khan too, who did a wonderful job in No Entry and who is making a comeback after 14 years in Heeramandi. Nevertheless, he is excited to work with the new crop of actors, including Diljit Dosanjh, whom he has signed for No Entry 2. On the Punjabi heartthrob, he says, “He is a very good actor as Chamkila has proved and retains the innocence of a rooted man.” Actually, Anees loves the quality of innocence. In his films even dons have that piquant charm and are not ‘out and out villains.’

Singh is Kinng

His idea of comedy is not buffoonery but a healthy mix of situational slapstick coupled with rib-tickling punch-lines. You bet he laughs in his own films and can laugh at himself too. On the rare flops in his long career, like Pagalpanti, he quips, “Kabhi kabhi pagalpanti ho jaati hai.” But make no mistake as he makes us run in mad lanes of laughter, he himself is not lost in any maze. His motto is simple; be positive. In his movies he might turn it into a joke but his mission to spread positivity and laughter remains un-diminished. Driven by passion, a lesson he learnt from the ultimate showman Raj Kapoor whom he assisted way back in Prem Rog, he writes dil se and directs with junoon. Yet, despite glorious innings in the industry during which he has written as many as 30 films for other directors too, he does not take himself seriously. He only makes aficionados of his cinema double up with laughter. For that he can spend hours and hours on the editing table to get the mood of his film right. Any wonder the title ‘king of comedy’ remains well within his grasp.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark

2
Punjab

FIR filed against forging of Sidhu Moosewala's mother signature, stamp for disability pension

3
Trending

Arbaaz Khan makes fun of his divorce, remarriage; Malaika Arora asks son Arhaan Khan ‘when did you lose your virginity’

4
World

‘World must laugh at us’: Pakistan High Court orders government to revoke X’s suspension within one week

5
Himachal Lok Sabha elections

Has Rajinder Rana’s switching over to BJP made it easy for Anurag Thakur in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur?

6
Diaspora

Mumbai woman in Pakistan refuses to leave without her kids; claims their 'lives are in danger'

7
Amritsar

Road mishap claims Amritsar youth’s life in Canada

8
Punjab

Punjab: Farmers squat on railway track at Shambhu border demanding release of 3 fellow protesters

9
Punjab

Discontent in SAD over denial of ticket to former minister Parminder Dhindsa from Sangrur

10
Entertainment

Firing outside Salman's house: Shocked father of man arrested says 'he was a simple person, working in Jalandhar'

Don't Miss

View All
Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Top News

Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital

Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital

On June 29, 2023, he was arrested by US Customs and Border P...

US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark

US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark

Elon Musk had called India not having a permanent seat in th...

Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings

Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings

Roadshows, rallies held across 21 states | 8 Union ministers...

Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp

Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp

Its defence firms supplied key components to Tehran

India’s population 144 cr, quarter in 0-14 group

India’s population 144 cr, quarter in 0-14 group


Cities

View All

Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Bhucho Mandi: Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress, BJP step up campaigning

Congress, BJP step up campaigning in Chandigarh

Highest polling in 2014, lowest in 1999 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: High Court takes note of land mafia activity on periphery

Navratri: 8.11L devotees donate Rs 2.56 cr at three Panchkula temples

Two youths drown in dam at Morni

Visit govt hospitals, mohalla clinics: Delhi Health Minister to Chief Secretary

Visit govt hospitals, mohalla clinics: Delhi Health Minister to Chief Secretary

Schoolteacher, minor brother found dead in Shakarpur flat

‘AAP Ka RamRajya’ portal to showcase party’s works

Election Commission working like ‘extended wing’ of BJP: AAP

INDIA VOTES 2024: Parties shift focus to education to woo first-timers

‘Schools of Eminence’ grapple with staff crunch, operational challenges

Punjab: ‘Schools of Eminence’ grapple with staff crunch, operational challenges

Civil Surgeon recommends action against SMO, EMO for ‘negligence’, ‘insensitivity’

Civil Surgeon recommends action against SMO, EMO for ‘negligence’, ‘insensitivity’

Man hit by roadways bus dies

Residents continue to face wrath of stray canines

City-based doctor booked for charging patient without removing kidney stones

Two peddlers arrested with 760 gram heroin

Varsity proud of Devdarshdeep: VC

Varsity proud of Devdarshdeep: VC

Farm unions block train traffic near Shambhu, seek release of protesters

Man mauled by stray dogs, third death in two months in Patiala district