Anne Hathaway admits to being a 'chronically stressed young woman'

IANS

Actress Anne Hathaway has opened up about experiencing constant stress during her younger years as an actress, and taking life for granted.

“As a formerly chronically stressed young woman, I just remember thinking one day, ‘You are taking this for granted. You are taking your life for granted’,” she shared in the debut episode of New York Magazine’s The Interview podcast.

“‘You have no idea. Something could fall from the sky, and that would be lights out’. So when I find the old instincts rising, I just tell myself, ‘You are not going to die stressed’.”

The Princess Diaries actress couldn’t pinpoint why she was so stressed but admitted that she ‘didn’t know how to breathe’.

“That was really complicated,” she shared. “It’s actually too big an answer, and the simple answer is literally everything. A lot of things were doing the rounds in my head.” Hathaway also discussed the discomfort with her body.

“It feels a little too exposed to discuss the alienation I felt from my body, but there was a lot of somatic stress there,” she said.