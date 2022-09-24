Danger zone

Seema Pahwa, who is currently gearing up for the second season of the streaming crime drama Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega, recently spoke about her part in the series of a highly calculative and cunning political leader, Ganga Devi. The actress described her character as fun and at the same time dangerous. Speaking about her role, Seema said, “Ganga Devi is very unique with her characteristics and traits. She’s fun and at the same time dangerous. She’s child-like but at the same time cunning. Portraying this duality has been highly fulfilling. For me, when it comes to acting, I only see the character. My focus remains on exploring various facets of emotions. I enjoyed playing Ganga Devi a lot.” Jamtara Season 2 also stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany in pivotal roles. The series is set to premiere on Netflix from September 23.—IANS