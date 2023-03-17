Harshad Arora joins 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

Harshad Arora recently made an entry into the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. His character, Satya Adhikari, has especially been introduced to help Sai aka Ayesha Singh. The current track revolves around Sai, residing at the Chavan house in order to win Vinayak’s heart.

On the other hand, the makers have introduced a new character named Satya, who is also a doctor, and will be working in close proximity with Sai aka Ayesha Singh at her hospital. Earlier there were speculations that Dheeraj Dhoopar will portray the character of Satya, but now with the entry of Harshad it’s clear who has bagged the role.

Harshad said, “I am looking forward to playing the character of Satya. This is something very different, unconventional and unique from the characters I have portrayed previously.”

The show airs on Star Plus every day at 8 pm.