Film adaptation of JK Rowling's children book The Christmas Pig in works

Author JK Rowling’s famous children’s book The Christmas Pig will be adapted into a film. As per reports, the project is in a very early stage and a production company has not yet been attached.
Rowling’s production company Bronte already produces the BBC/HBO adaptation of her adult detective series Cormoran Strike.
The Christmas Pig was first published in 2021 with illustrations by Jim Field. The book tells the story of a boy named Jack, who loses his childhood toy Dur Pig — nicknamed DP — on Christmas Eve after his stepsister throws it out of the family car.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital
On June 29, 2023, he was arrested by US Customs and Border P...
US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark
Elon Musk had called India not having a permanent seat in th...
Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings
Roadshows, rallies held across 21 states | 8 Union ministers...
Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp
Its defence firms supplied key components to Tehran