Film adaptation of JK Rowling's children book The Christmas Pig in works

ANI

Author JK Rowling’s famous children’s book The Christmas Pig will be adapted into a film. As per reports, the project is in a very early stage and a production company has not yet been attached.

Rowling’s production company Bronte already produces the BBC/HBO adaptation of her adult detective series Cormoran Strike.

The Christmas Pig was first published in 2021 with illustrations by Jim Field. The book tells the story of a boy named Jack, who loses his childhood toy Dur Pig — nicknamed DP — on Christmas Eve after his stepsister throws it out of the family car.