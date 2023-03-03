Hollywood star Will Smith has bagged the Beacon Award at the African American Film Critics Association Awards (AAFCA)

Hollywood star Will Smith returned to the awards’ season festivities, taking the stage to accept the Beacon Award at the African American Film Critics Association Awards (AAFCA). It marked Smith’s first in-person speech at an awards’ ceremony since the controversy at the 2022 Oscars, where the actor slapped Chris Rock on stage.

Smith’s Emancipation co-star Charmaine Bingwa and AAFCA cofounder Gil L. Robertson introduced Smith and Antoine Fuqua, the historical drama’s director, early in the evening’s ceremony. After Fuqua’s minute-long thanks to AAFCA, Apple TV+ and the film’s cast and crew, Smith took the microphone to recount the production of the film.

“Emancipation was the most difficult film of my entire career...I want to thank Gil and AAFCA. I want to thank all of you for doing what you do, keeping our stories alive…,” said Smith. — IANS