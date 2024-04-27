Naqiyah Haji in a new look

Naqiyah Haji has transformed her look for the show Shaitani Rasmein. She said, “My new look is a blend of modern and traditional elements, combining the fierceness of Kali maa with the flair of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. It’s packed with strength, fury and emotion. It took me around three hours to undergo this transformation, involving body paint application and heavy accessories. It wasn’t a simple process, but I had an amazing team who put in a lot of effort to ensure everything looked perfect.”

Despite facing challenges in getting ready, Naqiyah said, “I was sick that day, but I still had to convey intense anger. However, as actors, we always thrive on new challenges and strive to give our best in every situation. It was a great experience for me as it pushed me to do my best despite being unwell, and stay dedicated to my craft.”