Randeep Hooda to marry on November 29

ANI

Randeep Hooda is set to tie the knot with actress Lin Laisharam. He took to Instagram and announced that they would get married in Imphal on November 29. He wrote in the caption “We have exciting news...”

The post included a card picture with a message written on it. The message read, “We are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends…We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, in Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep.”

Even though Randeep and Lin never confirmed their relationship in public earlier, the two often posted pictures of each other on social media. This Diwali also they shared a string of cheerful photos with the caption, “From ours to yours, Happy Diwali.”

#Instagram #Randeep Hooda