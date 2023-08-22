Salman Khan was recently spotted at a Mumbai restaurant in a new bald look

Salman Khan, who is all set for his next movie Tiger 3, was recently spotted at a Mumbai restaurant in a new bald look.
Videos and pictures of the actor have gone viral. He looked dapper in his black shirt and trouser at a dinner hosted by Raj Kundra for close friends. Apart from Salman, the dinner was attended by many well-known faces in the entertainment industry. Actress Bhumi Pednekar also arrived in style. She was seen wearing a bodycon printed skirt set and black pointed high heels. Mira Rajput looked beautiful in a white dress. Actors Karan Tacker and Rohit Roy were also spotted at the event.
