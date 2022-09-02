Lauren Gottlieb is in talks for a family entertainer

Lauren Gottlieb entered the film industry as a dancer-cum-actor with ABCD, and then acted in its sequel as well. After that, the actress took a break, went back to the US to focus on herself and her mental health. During this time, she kept her fans engaged with her social media presence and her amazing dance reels as she brought Bollywood to the streets of LA. But now, she is back and she already has a project in the pipeline. A source close to the actress shares that Lauren has signed her next Bollywood film. “Lauren is in talks with a big production house for a family entertainer,” the source said.