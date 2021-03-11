The fun quotient

Kick-starting the weekend on a high note, Sony TV’s show Superstar Singer 2 will welcome Govinda and Chunky Panday on the stage.

In honour of the special guests, contestants will put up some interesting acts on Govind and Chunky’s iconic songs.

The theme of this special episode will be Superstar Mohalla, in which the top 15 contestants will showcase their best performances and compete with each other.

From Rohan Das’ mimicry of Govind and Chunky to Pratyush’s fun performance on Govinda’s popular songs like Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, to Sayisha shaking a leg with Bollywood’s Raja Babu on the song Kisi Disco Mein Jaye, the weekend episode of the show seems to be a fun watch!