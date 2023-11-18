Troll talk: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor gives epic response to trolls over his picture with David Beckham

ANI

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recently met legendary footballer David Beckham at a party that was hosted by his sister Sonam Kapoor after India trounced New Zealand in the ICC World Cup semifinal here on Wednesday.

Harsh Varrdhan posted a photo of himself posing with Beckham on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. He wrote, “Met David Beckham last night… spoke to him about (Manchester) United of course and the state of the club... can’t reveal more...” Shortly after the picture went viral, social media users started trolling the actor and making fun of him.

A social media user asked, “Usne ye nahi poochha ki tu hai kaun? (Did he not ask who are you?)” In response to that, Harsh replied, “Bhai Woh mere ghar pe aaya.. Tu kaun hai ?” (Bro, he came to my house. Who are you?) Reminding the actor of his earlier online rift about fake trainers, another social media wrote, “Did he have on actual trainers?” The Thar actor responded, “No bro was wearing fakes. Went to the cop shop where you were... he informed me.” Notably, Harsh Varrdhan made his Bollywood debut with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film Mirzya in 2016 which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

In 2022, he shared screen space with his father Anil Kapoor in Thar. Harsh was also seen in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which was released in 2018. In the coming months, he will be seen essaying the role of Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra in his biopic.

#New Zealand #Social Media #Twitter