271 held under NDPS Act in Malerkotla district

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 18

The police claimed to have broken the drug supply chain by arresting as many as 271 anti-social elements in Malerkotla district under 175 cases registered under the NDPS Act since January 1, 2023.

Huge quantities of contraband, including 2.302-kg heroin, 586.5-kg poppy husk, 2.99 lakh habit-forming tablets and 1,200 capsules were seized from the possession of the accused. The police have also seized 24 vehicles used in drug-related crimes and Rs 16.66 drug money.

The police also succeeded in persuading 162 youths, who had fallen prey to drug addiction, to quit drugs and join the department’s crusade against the drug menace, Rangla Punjab.

The campaign was led by SSP Gursharandeep Singh Grewal, Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu and DSP Ranjit Singh Bains, coordinator of the Rangla Punjab drive in this region. They claimed that they had succeeded in tightening the noose around drug peddlers with the help of office-bearers of various social bodies.

“Residents, including parents of drug abuse victims, have started providing us inputs about illegal activities taking place in their respective areas. This facilitated our officers in our fight against drug peddlers and in launching a drive for counselling, de-addiction and rehabilitation of drug abuse victims,” said Malerkotla SSP Gursharandeep Singh Grewal.

The SSP claimed that drug supply line in the area had been broken, following the seizure of huge quantities of heroin, poppy and pharmaceutical preparations.

He claimed that office-bearers of various organisations had announced to work in tandem against the menace of drug abuse that has ruined many families in the state.

#Malerkotla #Mandi