9-yr-old violated by shopkeeper

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 20

A nine-year-old girl was sexually exploited by a shopkeeper at Meharban. The suspect also resorted to unnatural sex with the victim. He has been identified as Ram.

The complainant said the girl’s mother, on May 19, her daughter had gone to Bittu Karyana store to buy something. When she did not return for a long time, they started searching for her. When they reached the shop, they saw that the suspect was molesting the victim after tying her hands and legs.

She said the suspect pushed her away and fled the scene. She then brought her daughter to home and lodged a police complaint.

ASI Radhey Sham said the police registered a case on Sunday. Raids were being conducted to nab the suspect.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.