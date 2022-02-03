BJP leaders, supporters attend Prime Minister Modi's virtual rally

Ludhiana, February 2
A virtual rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attended by BJP leaders and supporters at Guru Nanak Bhawan here.
In his address to the party workers and supporters, Modi said the BJP would make 80 lakh houses for the poor and needy. Besides, efforts would be made to provide potable water in every household. MSMEs in the country would be provided with many facilities and industrial units in Punjab would have their direct benefits.
The Prime Minister said along the Ganges, organic farming would get a boost and it would serve a dual purpose. While farmers would be benefited, the river would be cleaned. A new technique in agriculture will come up and drones would be farmers’ companions to take stock of the situation.
He said after the Covid-19 pandemic, the world changed a lot and economies were imbalanced. There was all the more a need for the country to be self-reliant.
