Cong workers protest petrol, diesel price hike

Ludhiana, April 7
Youth Congress workers today protested against the price hike of petrol, diesel and essential commodities. Protest was held near the Clock Tower under the leadership of District Youth Congress president, Yogesh Handa.
The protesting workers also burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and condemned the government over the ever-increasing prices of petrol, diesel and other daily essential goods.
The District Congress general secretary, Parminder Mehta, said rising prices had dwindled the budget of the common man. The government had to control the inflation rate in the country.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
RBI maintains status quo; leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4 per cent
This is the 11th time in a row that the Monetary Policy Comm...
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PM Imran Khan to address nation today, calls Cabinet meeting
Parliament dissolution illegal, no-trust vote against Imran ...
Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a ‘community’ if any Hindu girl is teased in UP’s Khairabad
It is alleged that when his procession reached near a mosque...
2 alleged Pakistani spies in US try to hack President's secret service, arrested
Alleged ISI cell was trying to intrude into security agencie...
Lankan fuel pumps may go dry by April end; India's USD 500 million credit line exhausting rapidly
Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since its inde...