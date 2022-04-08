Cong workers protest petrol, diesel price hike

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 7

Youth Congress workers today protested against the price hike of petrol, diesel and essential commodities. Protest was held near the Clock Tower under the leadership of District Youth Congress president, Yogesh Handa.

The protesting workers also burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and condemned the government over the ever-increasing prices of petrol, diesel and other daily essential goods.

The District Congress general secretary, Parminder Mehta, said rising prices had dwindled the budget of the common man. The government had to control the inflation rate in the country.