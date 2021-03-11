Covid: Four more found infected in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 9

Four fresh cases of Covid-19 have been reported from Ludhiana district on Wednesday.

There were 21 active cases of the virus today.

Civil Surgeon SP Singh said 1,09,972 positive cases from the district and 14,771 positive cases from other districts or states had been reported here since March 2020.

He said the virus had claimed the lives of

2,282 patients from Ludhiana district. Besides, 1,126 patients from other

districts or states have died of the virus here

so far, according to the Civil Surgeon.