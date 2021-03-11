Development works to be done on war footing, says Ludhiana North MLA

Ludhiana, April 21
AAP MLA from Ludhiana North Madan Lal Bagga held a review meeting of various projects of the constituency with the MC Commissioner and other officers concerned at the Municipal Corporation Zone A office on Thursday.
During the meeting, he said the stalled development works of the city should be resumed and completed at the earliest.
Bagga said the works estimates of which had been passed should be commissioned and estimates of the remaining works should be prepared.
He said roads and parks of the city would be given a new look and development works would be carried out on a war footing.
He told the officials that the Buddha Nullah must be cleaned once in a week and tree guards be installed to protect plants along the nullah.
The MLA said in view of the forthcoming monsoon season, in areas where road works or other necessary works had to be done, the same should be completed before the beginning of the rainy season.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered