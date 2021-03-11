Development works to be done on war footing, says Ludhiana North MLA

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 21

AAP MLA from Ludhiana North Madan Lal Bagga held a review meeting of various projects of the constituency with the MC Commissioner and other officers concerned at the Municipal Corporation Zone A office on Thursday.

During the meeting, he said the stalled development works of the city should be resumed and completed at the earliest.

Bagga said the works estimates of which had been passed should be commissioned and estimates of the remaining works should be prepared.

He said roads and parks of the city would be given a new look and development works would be carried out on a war footing.

He told the officials that the Buddha Nullah must be cleaned once in a week and tree guards be installed to protect plants along the nullah.

The MLA said in view of the forthcoming monsoon season, in areas where road works or other necessary works had to be done, the same should be completed before the beginning of the rainy season.