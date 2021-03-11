Gangster Mota attacked in jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A gangster, Shubham Arora, alias Mota, was attacked in a jail by members of another gang on Thursday. He was taken to the Civil Hospital where his condition was stated to be out of danger. He had arguments with his rival gang members, following which he was attacked by around 12 jail inmates. Shubham was attacked with some sharp object and he suffered injuries on his head and other body parts. Later, senior police officials of the Ludhiana police rushed to the jail. The officials said a case would be registered after recording the statement of the injured. He was shifted to the jail after treatment. TNS

Speeding canter crushes elderly

Ludhiana: A speeding and rashly driven canter (bearing registration no. PB10FF9562) of Verka milk agency killed an elderly man on the Kakowal road on Thursday morning. He has been identified as Ramesh Kumar (64) of Gagandeep colony mohalla. Mukesh Puri, the deceased’s son, said the incident occurred at around 5.30 am when his father was having a morning walk on the Kakowal road. He was hit by a canter from the rear. He died on the spot due to serious head injuries. The canter driver fled the spot. “I was also walking on the Kakowal road when the accident occurred. Afterwards, I informed the police and got registered a case against the canter driver, Munshi, of UP,” he said. Jodhewal SHO Gurmukh Singh said the canter driver had fled the spot. A case has been registered. TNS

Bhindranwale’s poster torn

Ludhiana: The Jagraon police have registered a case against unknown persons for damaging a poster of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in Jagraon. A case under Section 295 A, IPC, has been registered. Complainant Satnam Singh, president of Taruna Dal, in a complaint to the police said a poster of Bhindranwale was pasted at the Kamal chowk in Jagraon a few days ago. It was put up in connection with his birth anniversary. On May 31, they came to know that somebody torn the poster. He said he lodged a complaint following which, the police registered a case on Wednesday.