Garbage put on fire at Dana Mandi; NGO seeks FIR against officials

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 23

There seems to be no stopping on burning of waste in the city. On Saturday, the garbage in bulk was put on fire at New Dana Mandi on Bahadurke Road, leaving the nearby people to suffer due to the smoke.

Following the incident, the Fire Brigade was called to douse the burning waste. Meanwhile, the Council of Engineers complained to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary Punjab and others concerned against the staff/officials of the Punjab Mandi Board and others for allegedly burning the organic waste and garbage at Dana Mandi.

Kapil Arora of the council said it is a well-known fact that the burning of waste in the open causes severe air pollution. He said such illegal burning of garbage causes severe damage to the environment, thus it is against environmental norms as established by the Supreme Court as well as National Green Tribunal.

Arora demanded from the CM and other authorities concerned to take action against those who put the waste on fire. He said, “An FIR under Section 270 of the IPC must be registered against the staff/officials concerned of the Mandi Board and others of New Dana Mandi for causing health problems to the public at large by burning the waste in bulk and further challan may please be issued against them as per law.”