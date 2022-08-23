Group Folk Song Competition held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Jesus’ Sacred Heart School, DX-1, South City, Ludhiana, organised an Inter-School Group Folk Song Competition for grades VI-VII under the banner of Sahodaya School Complex. The competition commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. In the welcome address, Principal Kirti Sharma, talked about the importance of music in one’s life. Talented participants from 30 schools took part in the event. The competition was adjudged by renowned playback singer Nazima Maqbool, and Rajinder Malhaar and Charanjit Kaur, on the basis of melody, entertainment and overall presentation. The winners of the competition were awarded certificates and trophies by the school management, the principal and the judges.

Smart India Hackathon-2022

Aryan Easht Modi, a student of Class XI of BCM School, Ludhiana, made his mark emerging winner out of 250 finalists across the country with his AI-enabled project in Smart India Hackathon-2022. Smart India Hackathon-2022 is a nationwide initiative by the Ministry of Education, to provide students a platform to solve some of the pressing problems we face in our daily lives, and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem solving. Easht made an AI-enabled project under the category ‘Fitness and Sports’ which bagged him the ‘winner’ title and a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

Students bring laurels

Students of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, Ludhiana, won in over 12 events organised by the Falahi Sahib Gurudwara. As many as 18 schools participated in various events. In the Gurbani Kanth competition, Janamjit Singh of Class IV got the second position, Manjot Singh of Class VIII, Karamjit Kaur and and Mantripti of class received the third prize. In dastar competition, Amanpreet Singh of Class V and Prabhdeep Singh of Class XI got first while Ekamjot Singh of Class V got the third prize. In the sports category, in 100 metre race, Jasnoor Singh of Class X, Brajesh Kumar and Bablu Kumar of Class IX secured the first, second and third positions, respectively. In painting competition, Radhwinder Singh of Class VIII got the first position whereas Khushmeet Kaur of Class XII received the consolation prize. The school gatka team got the second position in the category of Sikh martial arts.

Sat Paul Mittal holds Innovation Fest

The Satyan Innovation Fest (SIF), 2022, was organised at Sat Paul Mittal School. The three-day fest concluded on August 20 at Mittal Auditorium, Sat Paul Mittal School. In the start-up challenge, Sacred Heart Convent School, Chandigarh Road, got the best team award while DAV Public School achieved the first runner-up, whereas the second runner-up prize was awarded to KVM School. People’s choice award was bagged by DCM Presidency School. In the Gamification Challenge, best team award was bagged by DRV DAV Centenary Public School. DCM Presidency School was awarded the overall best school trophy.