Khalsa College for Women receive champions’ trophy

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 28

The Directorate of Sports, Panjab University, Chandigarh, organised the annual sports prize distribution function, on Wednesday in Chandigarh, during which the winners, in different sports disciplines in the inter-college tournaments, were given champions’ trophies for the current academic session.

The students of Khalsa College for Women (KCW), Civil Lines, Ludhiana, had emerged winners in basketball, softball and judo in these tournaments. They received a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh for their outstanding performance.

Dr Mandeep Kaur, head, Physical Education Department, KCW, received the trophies on behalf of the college. Dr Iqbal Kaur, principal, and Dr Mukti Gill, director, felicitated the students and faculty on bringing fame to the college.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panjab University Chandigarh