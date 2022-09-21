Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan: Malwa Hockey Academy boys wrap up title

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 20

The local Malwa Hockey Academy wrapped up title in the boys U-21 category during the ongoing district-level Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan, organised by the Punjab Sports Department, at different venues across the district on Tuesday.

Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy, Jarkhar, secured second position and GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sudhar, finished at third place.

A football match in progress during Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan.

In basketball (boys), Ludhiana Basketball Academy emerged winners, followed by Baba Sahib Club and Guru Nanak Club, respectively, at the second and third place while in the girls’ section, Guru Nanak Club came out triumphant to clinch the title and International Public Club bagged second position. GHG School, Jagraon, had to content with third place.

In kho-kho (girls), Government Girls College, Ludhiana, romped home victorious and Shivali International School finished as first runners-up. The third position was bagged by Government College, Ludhiana (East).

In the boys’ section (kho-kho), the first three positions were secured by Coaching Centre, Jawahar Nagar, Ludhiana, Government Senior Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar, and Galib Kalan, respectively.

In boxing (girls), Anjali Gupta in 45-48 kg weight category, Kirandeep Kaur in 48-50 kg weight group, Mannat Verma in 50-52 kg weight section, Arshpreet Kaur in 52-54 kg weight category, Dropati Kaur in 54-57 kg group, Rajdeep Kaur in 57-60 kg weight section and Pooja in 63-66 kg weight group overpowered their respective opponents to emerge victorious.

In football (boys) final, Mohi Club got the better of NPS, Kila Raipur, to win the title and Kothe Rahla secured third position.

