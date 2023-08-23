Ludhiana: Day after elderly man’s death, nine booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 22

A day after the death of an elderly man at Dhanansu here on Sunday night, the Jamalpur police registered a case against nine persons. His kin had been alleging that the victim died after he was attacked by their neighbours but the police claimed that the deceased had no injuries and he died due to heart attack.

The suspects have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, Balwinder Singh, Amritpal Singh, Varinder Singh alias Bhati, Jasvir Singh, Beero, Gindo, Raincho and Vicky. The police added section of fighting and criminal intimidation to the case.

Complainant Jaswant Singh said on August 20, the suspects, who were their neighbours, attacked his father, mother, brother and sister. They hurled bricks at them. The assailants also damaged their car and a scooter. During the incident, his father became unconscious and was rushed to the Civil Hospital where he succumbed.

The complainant said the police assured that further charges would be added to the FIR after the arrival of the medical report.

Investigating officer ASI Balwinder Singh further investigation was launched in the case.