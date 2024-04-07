Man arrested with counterfeit currency notes

Ludhiana, April 6
The Ludhiana rural police today claimed to have arrested a person and seized counterfeit currency worth Rs 5,800 from him.
The suspect has been identified as Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Lande village in Moga. One of his accomplices, who is at large in the case, has been identified as Harbhagwan Singh of Baghelewala village in Moga district.
As per police officials, they had received a tip-off that the suspect runs a fake currency racket and he was waiting for clients to deliver the currency notes. The police team conducted a raid at the bus stand, Chowkiman, and he was arrested.
The fake currency, which was kept in a transparent envelope, was also seized. The fake currency were in the denominations of 200 and 100, they said.
A case under Sections 489A, 489B and 489C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the suspects.
