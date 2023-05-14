 Non-functional water coolers irk patients at Civil Hospital : The Tribune India

Non-functional water coolers irk patients at Civil Hospital

Non-functional water coolers irk patients at Civil Hospital

Insanitary conditions prevail in the area around taps. Photo: Inderjeet Verma



Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 13

The weather is getting hotter with each passing day and water is important to keep oneself hydrated amid the heat. However, patients and visitors at the Civil Hospital and Mother and Child Hospital are having a tough time as many of the water coolers are not working at the hospital and some taps — believed to have been stolen — are also missing, leaving patients high and dry in the scorching heat.

A non-functional water cooler on the premises of the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana. Photo: Inderjeet Verma

Public property being stolen from the Civil Hospital has become common and this time, the thieves have not hesitated to steal even water taps meant to provide clean water to patients and visitors. Moreover, unsanitary conditions prevail around the area where taps have been fixed for providing drinking water.

A patient at the Mother and Child Hospital, who had come to see a doctor, said when she was searching for water on the premises, she could not find any water cooler nearby. She also expressed anger at the unsanitary conditions near the ‘missing’ water taps.

“It is the duty of the government to provide clean and potable water on the hospital premises. That a basic thing like this has been ignored reflects on the importance of healthcare and good hospitals in the policymakers’ scheme of things,” she added.

Another patient, Karam Singh, who had come from Daba Road, said his search for drinking water on the Civil Hospital premises led him to the taps but the area was filthy and the water coming from the tap was very hot.

Reluctantly, he had to buy a water bottle for himself and his 10-year-old son, he added.

Sunita, another patient at the Mother and Child Hospital, said she always carries a water bottle when going out of home.

“A senior citizen who had come to see a doctor today asked for my water bottle. He said he had been searching for water for half an hour. I gave him my bottle but the abject apathy of the government towards the lack of basic amenities at the hospital is appalling to say the least. The authorities ought to course correct immediately.”

Senior Medical Officer Dr Amarjit Kaur accepted that a few water coolers in the Mother and Child Hospital were not functional. She added that construction work for the upgrade of the hospital was going on and water supply in some parts of the hospital had been stopped as a result.

Thefts of taps further compound problem

Senior Medical Officer Dr Amarjit Kaur said: “We have been facing a tough time as some unscrupulous elements keep stealing water taps from the hospital. They even cut wires of water coolers. If we install plastic taps, they break those as well.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll result: AAP's Sushil Rinku wins; state Congress chief Warring says 'we humbly accept people's mandate'

2
Nation

Karnataka election results: Congress wins big; BJP concedes defeat

3
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

4
Trending

‘Everything I prayed for': Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra get engaged at private ceremony in Delhi, share striking pictures

5
Chandigarh

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

6
Punjab

After Sangrur debacle, AAP re-enters Lok Sabha from Punjab with Jalandhar win

7
Ludhiana

Come June, drive smooth, fast on busiest inner city grid

8
Jalandhar

AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: From councillor to MLA to MP

9
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

10
Chandigarh

CBSE X RESULT: Panchkula’s Asees Jot Singh bags Class X top spot

Don't Miss

View All
Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Top News

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

BJP loses its only southern state I 13 ministers of Bommai g...

Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Of 51 seats traversed, grand old party won 36

Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Becomes AAP’s sole MP in the Lok Sabha

First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

BJP sweeps UP’s urban local body polls

BJP sweeps UP's urban local body polls

SP nominee defeats saffron party candidate in Atiq Ahmed’s w...


Cities

View All

Blast suspects were in touch with foreign handlers: FIR

Amritsar blasts: Suspects were in touch with foreign handlers, says FIR

Class XII CBSE results: Arshdeep Singh, Kashvi Aggarwal come first in Amritsar district with 98.8%

5.5 kg heroin hidden in brooms seized at Attari

Class X results: Jaspreet Kaur, Kushi Arora joint toppers

Irrigation Department working on reviving closed canal systems in Amritsar

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE X RESULT: Panchkula’s Asees Jot Singh bags Class X top spot

IAF to develop Kevlar safety screens for gunners on Dhruv helicopters

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Tricity Toppers: Students pass with flying colours

Two Class 12 students die by suicide in Delhi after CBSE results

Two Class 12 students die by suicide in Delhi after CBSE results

242 govt schools in Delhi see100% pass percentage

Delhi Police bust 3 extortion rackets linked to Bishnoi, Brar

Chargesheet filed in Nikki murder case

AAP Sushil Rinku Rinku's success story from councillor to MLA to MP

AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: From councillor to MLA to MP

Jalandhar bypoll result: Impressive show by BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Girls take the lead in CBSE results

Jalandhar bypoll result: AAP's Sushil Rinku wins; state Congress chief Warring says 'we humbly accept people's mandate'

Anshya scores 99.8% in Class X

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Body of 5-yr-old girl found in fields two days after she went missing

Elderly man dies of Covid

9 truckers, two junk dealers nabbed; stolen scrap recovered

Farmers stage protest, seek WFI chief's arrest

Permanent residency abroad, university prof suspended

Permanent residency abroad, Punjabi University prof suspended

Thapar Engineering student found dead in hostel

Cbse XII results: Mehak Sharma shines with 97.2% in commerce

CBSE X results: Simrandeep Kaur from Scholar Fields excels with 99%

Fateh march welcomed at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib