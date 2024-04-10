Now, fraudsters create fake FB account of top cop

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 9

Cyber criminals have been targeting officers’ coterie of Ludhiana by creating fake social media profiles. This time, a fake ID of Commissioner of Police (CP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal have come up on Facebook and the creators had been sending friend requests to prominent residents of the city.

After the top cop came to know about the development, he said conmen had been resorting to the illegal practice and earlier also, his fake profiles were created by such miscreants. “People should not entertain such fake accounts. They should ignore and alert others also who are getting friend requests from such fake profiles,” Chahal said.

A friend request was received by Tribhuvan Thaper, son of Ashok Thaper, president of the Sukhdev Thaper Memorial Trust from the fake account. “This is not the first time that I have received a friend request from the fake Facebook account of the Commissioner of Police. In fact, this is the third time in a row in the past few months. Two times in the past, I had blocked the fake account but miscreants again created the fake profile of the top cop and sent a friend request to me,” he said.

Many targeted in past

Notably, earlier also fake Facebook accounts of Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma, Vigilance SSP Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu, former Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma, Municipal Commissioner, Ludhiana, Sandeep Rishi, etc, were also created by fraudsters.

Interestingly, the conman who created fake ID of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi had also taken Rs 50,000 from an MC official and the matter was exposed when the fraudster had again started asking money from several other civic body officials and other people. Rishi had also filed a complaint with the police but they had not able to trace the suspect. Earlier also, a fake WhatsApp account of the MC Commissioner was created and the conman asked for money by saying that one of his relatives had met with an accident due to which he needed money in urgency.

Earlier, fake accounts of Ajoy Sharma, Principal Secretary, Local Bodies Department, and former Ludhiana Mayor Balkar Sandhu were also created by fraudsters.

