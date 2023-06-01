Power corporation announces 'voluntary disclosure scheme'

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 31

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has introduced a ‘voluntary disclosure scheme’ (VDS) for all categories of (except agricultural power or AP) consumers across the state.

The VDS will help the consumers in getting their connected load or use of electricity regularised, enhanced or reduced; and settle all other pending matters, including arrears or procedural irregularities without penalty or fine.

The VDS would remain valid for three months from the date of introduction (May 26, to July 25) for all industrial consumers, irrespective of sanctioned load.

According to senior PSPCL officials, all government departments who had deposited their defaulting amount on or before March 31, will also be considered for one time settlement of their accounts under the scheme till its validity does not expire.

“All applications from consumers received under the scheme before the cut-off date – along with necessary documents and stipulated fee will be processed on ‘first-come, first-served’ basis, with seniority determined by the date of deposit of fee. Priority, however, will be given to cases where power connections have been disconnected for default in payment or other reasons and the consumer was seeking reconnection,” says the policy document.