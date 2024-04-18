 Residents continue to face wrath of stray canines : The Tribune India

Residents continue to face wrath of stray canines

Over 98,000 dogs sterilised in nine years

Residents continue to face wrath of stray canines

Stray dogs roam freely in Gandhi Colony, Gurcharan Park and areas near Kochar Market. Inderjeet Verma



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 17

Although nine years have passed since the commencement of the stray dog sterilisation project, reports of canine bites continue to pour in from different areas of the industrial town.

Residents have blamed the Central and state governments for failing to take concrete measures to prevent dog bite incidents. Residents of Gandhi Colony, Gurcharan Park, Model Gram, and adjacent areas near Kochar Market are concerned about the menace in their localities. The situation is similar in many parts of the city.

Residents claimed that many individuals had fallen victim to dog attacks. Furthermore, they alleged that dogs frequently chased cyclists and bike-borne persons, increasing the risk of accidents.

Jagdeep Singh Jugnu of Gandhi Colony said, “The population of strays has increased considerably in our area compared to past years despite sterilisation of dogs. There is no relief as many persons have been bitten by dogs. We have raised the issue multiple times with the authorities concerned in the past, but to no avail. Dogs usually chase cyclists and bike riders. We appeal to the Central and state governments and the municipal corporation to take steps to prevent dog bite incidents.”

Priyanka, another resident of the same colony, said a stray dog had attacked her four-year-old niece yesterday during which her clothes were torn. Luckily, she was not bitten as persons standing nearby immediately rescued her, she said.

Ashok Singh of Gurcharan Park near Kochar Market Chowki said, “I was recently attacked by a stray dog. I had to undergo an anti-rabies vaccination course. When people go for a morning walk or return from work at night, stray dogs usually attempt to attack them. Many persons have been bitten in the area near Kochar Market Chowki. The authorities concerned must take action to prevent stray dog bite incidents.”

Gurdeep Singh of the Model Gram area said, “We want the municipal corporation and the government to take the matter seriously and find a solution to prevent dog bite incidents.”

The municipal corporation (MC) had launched a project to sterilise stray dogs in February 2015. According to information, over 98,000 stray dogs have been sterilised so far. Data obtained from the MC office reveals that the civic body sterilised 51,583 stray dogs from February 2015 to June 2021. MC Health Officer Dr Vipul Malhotra said 47,000 stray dogs were sterilised by the current contractor from June 2021 till date. He said the sterilisation project had been extended till June 2024.

Regarding the stray dog bite incidents, he said they would look into the matter and take steps as per the law.

