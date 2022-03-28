Revamped surveillance system to check intrusion, escape of criminals: Cops

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 27
The police claimed to have revamped the surveillance system to check intrusion and escape of anti-social elements and criminals, including drug peddlers.
High-resolution and night vision CCTV cameras have been installed on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla highway and link roads. Also, special cameras have been installed at strategic points under the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system on highways connecting the area with neighbouring states.
Besides deterring criminals’ entry, the new ANPR system would help police of neighbouring districts nab criminals, who escape in their areas through this region after committing crime.
Once updated and synchronised with the network, it would identify the exact time and route of vehicles passing in front of CCTV cameras installed on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla highway. The police have already started keeping record of vehicles plying on the highway. —
