Ryan International School celebrates English Language Day

Ludhiana: Ryan International School celebrated English Language Day on Saturday to polish language skills and give an opportunity to students to showcase their talent. Various activities were organised to highlight the significance of English. While junior students exhibited their love for the language by participating in activities like tongue twisters and word grid, senior students showcased their creative side by delivering speeches.
