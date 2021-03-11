Three nabbed by CIA for carjacking, kidnapping

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 3

The CIA-1 wing of the Ludhiana Commissionerate today succeeded in nabbing three persons involved in a carjacking, kidnapping and robbery incident occurred on April 12 night this year.

Incident occurred on the night of april 12 On April 12 night, six robbers had kidnapped a woman, Deepa, and her father-in-law Nirdosh (63) from outside a restaurant in Upkar Nagar and took away their car and gold ornaments after throwing them out. The next day the car was recovered from Balaji Colony.

DCP (Investigation) Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP (Crime) Jagatpreet Singh, CIA in-charge Inspector Rajesh Kumar addressed a press conference in this regard.

The DCP said an investigation in the case was being conducted by the crime wing in a scientific and technical way, which led to the identification of the suspects involved in the crime. Acting on a tip-off, the suspects were arrested by the police.

The suspects have been identified as Karan Kumar, alias Varun, of New Puneet Nagar, Parmod Kumar, alias Deep, of Sahbana village and Chetan Sahdev of the Tibba road area. Chetan is brother-in-law of Parmod.

Brar said during questioning, the accused confessed that three of their aides, Dhananjay, alias Deepu, of New Puneet Nagar, Bobby, alias Pandit, of Bhamian and Pankaj Sharma of Star colony, were also involved in the crime.

The CIA in-charge said now, the police remand of the suspects would be demanded for further questioning to recover the looted gold ornaments.

Two suspects held on April 20 in another case

Eight days after committing the carjacking and robbery incident, two of the suspects in the case, Bobby and Pankaj, had resorted to firing on the Tibba road on April 20 and the Tibba police had also nabbed them for opening fire but the police had failed to find out that the duo was also wanted in the carjacking case. At present, both of them are lodged in jail.