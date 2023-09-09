Use only maple wood for flooring: Badminton Association

Ludhiana, September 8
The Punjab Badminton Association has demanded that only maple wood be used for flooring in badminton courts. A termite infestation had recently damaged the newly constructed wooden badminton courts at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hall here.
Anupam Kumaria, the general secretary of the association, said work to replace the damaged courts had begun. He said, “We have urged the MC to replace the damaged courts with new ones, constructed solely from maple wood.”
“Subpar quality wood was used in the earlier construction, leading to termite infestation. The necessary finishing work too was neglected,” he added.
Balwinder Singh, Executive Engineer, MC, said, “We have already given instructions to the contractor to only use maple wood for court flooring. Requisite action will be taken if the contractor violates any terms and conditions.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF MD and Chairman K...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...
Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports
Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...
15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka
147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Cricket Boards issue statement on India-Pakistan match reserve day
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka coaches object to reserve day; Boards ...