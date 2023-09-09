Use only maple wood for flooring: Badminton Association

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 8

The Punjab Badminton Association has demanded that only maple wood be used for flooring in badminton courts. A termite infestation had recently damaged the newly constructed wooden badminton courts at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hall here.

Anupam Kumaria, the general secretary of the association, said work to replace the damaged courts had begun. He said, “We have urged the MC to replace the damaged courts with new ones, constructed solely from maple wood.”

“Subpar quality wood was used in the earlier construction, leading to termite infestation. The necessary finishing work too was neglected,” he added.

Balwinder Singh, Executive Engineer, MC, said, “We have already given instructions to the contractor to only use maple wood for court flooring. Requisite action will be taken if the contractor violates any terms and conditions.”

