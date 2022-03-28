Victor, Aldine best athletes

Ludhiana, March 27
Victor and Aldine were adjudged the best athletes among boys and girls, respectively, in the annual athletics meet of the Gulzar Group of Institutes (GGI).
A large number of students took part in different sports disciplines, including athletics, football, volleyball, table tennis, tug of war and cricket match.
Tarunpreet Singh Saundh, MLA, Khanna, inaugurated the event. Speaking on the occasion, he said sports was necessary for the overall development of the personality of a person as sportsman spirit teaches discipline, team work and determination to win.
He added that sports helps in improving both physical and mental strength and the body remains fit and healthy due to it.
Gurkirat Singh, executive director, GGI, who was the chief guest, gave away medals, certificates, and trophies to winners. —
