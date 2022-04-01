Ludhiana Weightlifting Club gets new equipment

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 31

New weightlifting equipment, purchased by the Ludhiana District Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Association, was handed over to trainees of the Ludhiana Weightlifting Club, Rakh Bagh, here recently.

The equipment worth Rs3 lakh include one weightlifting set (160 kg), 3 rods, plates (150 kg), abdominal muscle machine, preacher machine, jerk boxes, pulling boxes, 40 ft rope, multi training handles and two shrug machines.

Dr Iqbal Singh Ahuja, chairman of the club, handed over the equipment at a function organised at the club.

Parvesh advised the trainees to follow discipline, punctuality and hard work to achieve the desired results. “More weightlifting items would be added to the existing equipment for which an order has already been placed,” he said. —