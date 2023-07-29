Woman among 2 nabbed POs

Ludhiana, July 28
The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of the city police today arrested two fugitives, including a woman, who had been escaping police arrest for a long time.
CIA in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja in a statement issued said the suspects were identified as Gurjit Singh (40), a resident of Jalandhar, and Laila of New Subash Nagar.
Inspector Juneja said Gurjit was booked by the Haibowal police in 2019 in some road mishap case and since then he was at large. In July this year, he was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by court. While Laila was booked on the charge of immoral trafficking by the Police Division 4. She was also declared a PO in July this year.
On Friday, a tip-off was received that the suspects were roaming in the city after which the police conducted a raid and nabbed them from a specific location.
