 15 die as bus falls from bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone : The Tribune India

15 die as bus falls from bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone

The incident took place at 8.40 am, the bus fell from the bridge on a dry bed of the Borad river

15 die as bus falls from bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone

Locals gather at the site after a bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. PTI



PTI

Bhopal, May 9

Fifteen persons were killed and 20 to 25 other people injured when a bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Tuesday morning, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

The incident took place at 8.40 am. The bus fell from the bridge on a dry bed of the Borad river near Dongargaon village, he said.

“Fifteen people were killed and nearly 20-25 others were injured in the accident,” the minister told reporters.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital in Khargone, he said.

The police were conducting a probe into the incident, he added. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Karnataka 'sovereignty' remark: BJP demands ECI to revoke registration of Congress

2
Diaspora

Indian woman engineer among 9 killed in mass shooting incident in US

3
Nation

Chinese 'militia' in close proximity of ASEAN-India warships in South China Sea

4
Delhi

Farmers break through barricades to join wrestlers’ protest in Delhi; police say no untoward incident

5
Sports

Asia Cup set to be moved out of Pakistan after ACC members reject PCB's hybrid model

6
Nation SIT REPORT: Bent cops

Punjab DGP told to probe entire service record of drug-tainted Inspector Inderjit Singh

7
Haryana

Supreme Court raps Haryana Urban Development Authority for filing frivolous appeal, imposes Rs 1 lakh cost

8
Ludhiana

Gangster Sukha Barewalia shot dead in Ludhiana

9
Entertainment

For Ayushmann Khurrana 'it's most special' that Panjab University in Chandigarh will honour him

10
Himachal

400 vehicles stuck in snow evacuated from South portal of Atal tunnel on Manali-Leh highway

Don't Miss

View All
Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Top News

15 dead as bus falls from bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone

15 die as bus falls from bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone

The incident took place at 8.40 am, the bus fell from the br...

Murder charges framed against accused Aaftab Poonawala in Shraddha Walkar case

Murder charges framed against accused Aaftab Poonawala in Shraddha Walkar case

Walkar was allegedly strangled by Poonawala on May 18 last y...

National Investigation Agency searches under way in Tamil Nadu

NIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror funding case

The raids are carried out in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian, Anan...

Supreme Court to hear on May 15 plea against Kerala High Court order on 'The Kerala Story'

Supreme Court to hear on May 15 plea against Kerala High Court order on 'The Kerala Story'

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Tuesday mentions the matter f...

Salman Khan death threat: Mumbai Police issue lookout notice against man sending threatening email

Salman Khan death threat: Lookout notice against Haryana student in UK for sending threat email

The man allegedly emailed threatening messages to the 'Daban...


Cities

View All

Another blast in Amritsar, explosive packed in can

Amritsar blasts: Explosives used on Heritage Street were packed in 'Hell' energy cans, say police

Heritage Street blast: Tourism industry worried over fallout

Punjab has something distinct about it: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal

37-year-old accountant shot dead in house by assailants in Amritsar

4 hurt as jeep rams BRTS lane divider near Taran Wala Pul in Amritsar

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Security key to nation’s growth: Rajnath

Security key to nation’s growth: Rajnath

Chandigarh gets biggest cow shelter

Traffic curbs trigger gridlock in Chandigarh

123 CHB units up for grabs from May 11

Reach out to voter, BJP cadre told

Tension at Jantar Mantar as farmers breach barricades

Tension at Jantar Mantar as farmers breach barricades

LG slams Delhi Jal Board over unhygienic water treatment plants

Days after gangster’s murder, top officials review security at Tihar Jail

Premium buses soon: Arvind Kejriwal

Fire at Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment

Candidates on the ground, as every vote counts

Jalandhar bypoll: Candidates on the ground, as every vote counts

Holiday in Jalandhar on May 10

A show of unity by Punjab Congress leaders

Jalandhar byelection: Jittery leaders made a beeline for deras

Jalandhar byelection: Curtains on high-pitched campaign

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

Similar incident had taken place in city decade ago

Families of victims were living in miserable conditions

6 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

HC extends interim relief to scribe Bhavana

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

72 papers presented at varsity seminar

Two held for migrant’s murder

Farmers protest tardy lifting of wheat

Kheri Gujran students bag four medals in kickboxing