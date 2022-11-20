BJP compelled other parties in country to talk about development during polls: PM Modi

Botad (Gujarat), November 20
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the BJP has compelled all other parties in the country to talk about development as the main issue during elections.
Addressing a poll rally in Botad town in Saurashtra region of poll-bound Gujarat, the Prime Minister appealed to voters to reject those who always defame the state.
“Earlier, allegations about scams used to be the main issue during elections. But, after BJP’s rise in Gujarat, the main issue has become development instead of scams. We compelled all other political parties in the country to talk about development during polls,” he said.
On the occasion, the Prime Minister promised youths that the entire belt covering Botad, Dholera and Bhavnagar will soon become Gujarat’s “most happening industrial belt where even aeroplanes will be manufactured”.
He said the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, will decide Gujarat’s path for the next 25 years and not for just five years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27 approves ‘historic decision’ to set up ‘loss and damage’ fund, but contentious issues remain
Evokes mixed response as no clarity on terms of funding arra...
CJI Chandrachud asks senior lawyers not to treat their juniors as slaves
The structure of legal profession is patriarchal, caste-base...
'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account
Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll wit...
Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts
Police took accused Aaftab Poonawala to the flat where he an...
Positive energy generated due to Bharat Jodo Yatra undone by Rahul’s criticism of Savarkar: Sanjay Raut
Questioned why Rahul Gandhi was raking up issues which touch...