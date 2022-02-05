BJP working for big corporates: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

PTI

Ghaziabad, February 4

The BJP is not worried about small businesses and the poor but working for its “big corporate friends”, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged on Friday as she went from door to door campaigning for her party here.

The Congress general secretary and its Uttar Pradesh incharge also expressed the hope that the crowds turning up at the party’s poll events would turn into a “wave of change” in the state’s politics.

She held roadshows here in this western Uttar Pradesh area abutting the national capital, while on Thursday, she was in Bulandshahr, another district in the poll-bound region.

“Wherever we are campaigning, we see that the people are excited. I am hopeful that this excitement will turn into a wave of change in UP's politics,” she told the media.

Attacking the BJP, she said people engaged in small businesses were facing a host of problems. “There has been demonetisation... lockdown, but the government failed to provide relief to the people. This government works only for its big corporate friends. There is no place for small traders, the poor and others.”

Targeting Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath without naming him, she said the language during poll campaigns had to be “civilised”, suggesting that it was a tactic to divert political discourse.

“Issues that impact the people should be the ones dominating election related discussions. Why are they saying things like ‘charbi nikaal denge’, ‘garmi nikaal denge’....?” the Congress leader said. —

