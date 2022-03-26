Costing Rs 887 cr, L&T to make 2 ships for Navy

New Delhi, March 25
The Defence Ministry has signed a contract with Larsen & Toubro for acquisition of two Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPVs) for Indian Navy at an overall cost of Rs 887 crore.
HAL, pawan hans ink pact for 20 copters
The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Friday signed an Intent of Cooperation with Pawan Hans Limited, the helicopter service provider for purchase or long-term lease of 20 helicopters.
These vessels, to be built by L&T shipyard at Kattupally near Chennai, will perform multi-role support functions such as maritime surveillance and patrol, launching, recovery of torpedoes and operation of various types of aerial, surface and underwater targets for gunnery anti-submarine warfare exercises. —
