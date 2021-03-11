ED arrests Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal

New Delhi, May 11
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today arrested Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after grilling her for two consecutive days as part of its probe linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Khunti and other charges, officials said.
The 2000-batch IAS officer has been taken into ED custody under the relevant sections of the PMLA, as she appeared to have been evasive in her replies during questioning, the officials said, adding that the ED would produce her before a local court in Ranchi to seek her remand.
Singhal was questioned by the ED at its regional office in Ranchi for nine hours today.
The ED had conducted raids against the IAS officer, her husband Abhishek Jha and others on May 6 in Jharkhand and a few other locations adjoining Bihar.
