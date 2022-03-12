Farmer agitation fails to dent BJP in western UP

Farmer agitation fails to dent BJP in western UP

The year-long agitation by farmers, widely expected to cloud the ruling BJP's prospects in western Uttar Pradesh, barely presented a challenge with the party holding on to most of its electoral base in the region and losing only 14 seats over its 2017 score.

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 11

The year-long agitation by farmers, widely expected to cloud the ruling BJP’s prospects in western Uttar Pradesh, barely presented a challenge with the party holding on to most of its electoral base in the region and losing only 14 seats over its 2017 score.

Of the 113 segments in western UP, which went to polls in the first two phases, the BJP won 77 seats as against 99 in 2017. BJP’s principal rivals SP (28) and RLD (eight) together won 36 seats against 18 in 2017. The RLD, having only one MLA in the 403-member Assembly in 2017, regained its lost base in the region.

Jats of the area consolidated behind RLD chief Jayant Choudhary, who gained some seats at the BJP’s expense. A striking feature of the western UP results is the large presence of Muslim candidates (19) in the SP-RLD list of 36 winners, signalling Muslim consolidation in some, if not all, seats in the area. It’s also a sign of retreating communal strife that marked the post-2013 Muzaffarnagar riot phase in the area. Equally significant is the defeat of firebrand BJP leaders Suresh Rana (Thana Bhawan) and Sangeet Som (Sardhana in Meerut) who made news during the riots.

In Kairana, too, SP’s controversial candidate Nahid Hassan defeated BJP’s Mriganka Singh despite Home Minister Amit Shah kicking off the BJP’s door-to-door campaign from this segment and personally visiting the homes of voters to flag the exodus of Kairana Hindus due to the fear of local gangs. It was Mriganka’s late father veteran BJP MP Hukum Singh who had first flagged the issue of Hindu exodus from Kairana, the worst-affected area in the riots. Shamli was the other affected area where RLD candidate Parsanna Kumar defeated the BJP.

Communal strife fading?

Half of SP-RLD winners (19 of 36) in region are Muslims in signs of fading communal strife in area hit by 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots

RLD regains base

  • BJP wins 77 of the 113 seats in western UP against 99 in 2017 polls
  • Its main rivals SP and RLD win 28 and 8 seats (total 36) against 18 in 2017
  • RLD regains lost base after getting only one seat across UP last time

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

2
Punjab

Punjab Election 2022: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

3
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

4
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal loses after 50 yrs; SAD's worst-ever show in Punjab

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation

6
Punjab

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony

7
Punjab Election

Kejriwal's Inquilab: AAP bags 92 seats, a record in Punjab

8
Amritsar

A day after Assembly poll results, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomes power shift in Punjab

9
Punjab

Charanjit Singh Channi resigns as Chief Minister; Punjab Assembly dissolved

10
Nation

Indian missile 'mistakenly' falls in Pakistan, government orders probe

Don't Miss

View All
Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face at his wedding
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

‘Pad woman’, sweeper’s son emerge giant slayers
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

Top Stories

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Speculative, may create panic: Govt

Bhagwant Mann to stake claim today, oath on March 16

Bhagwant Mann to stake claim today, oath on March 16

Cong’s G-23 meets on way forward

Cong's G-23 meets on way forward

India-China talks focus on Hot Springs

India-China talks focus on Hot Springs

Helicopter crashes in Gurez sector, Major killed

Helicopter crashes in Gurez sector, Major killed

Cities

View All

And, it’s Aap all the way...

Amritsar: And, it’s Aap all the way...

A day after Assembly poll results, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomes power shift in Punjab

Unfulfilled poll promises led to Punjab Congress, SAD’s loss

Punjab election result: Of giant slayers, surprises & losses...

Deafening silence at stalwarts’ homes

Stellar show in Malwa

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Broom magic plays out in Mohali dist too

AAP magic plays out in Mohali district too

Punjab poll victory to have impact in Chandigarh too, says AAP

Supporters of AAP, BJP celebrate in Chandigarh

Spirited AAP to contest Kalka civic body poll

Encroachments removed from Chandigarh's Sector 48 motor market

Let Delhi MC polls take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Justice Vipin Sanghi appointed Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

NSE co-location scam: CBI opposes former GOO Subramanian’s bail plea; Delhi court reserves order

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

BJP's Vijay Sampla, sitting Cong MLA Navtej Cheema lose deposit

Punjab election results: 14 of 23 MLAs from Doaba are first-timers

Punjab: Hindu urban votes consolidate in AAP’s favour

5/9: Cong spoils AAP plans in Jalandhar

AAP tsunami sweeps district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

AAP tsunami sweeps Ludhiana district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

Ludhiana votes for change, vents ire against traditional parties

Ludhiana DSP, three others booked for trespassing

NRIs take keen interest in counting of votes in Punjab

Wave of happiness in Ludhiana district as AAP registers historic win

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Capt Amarinder loses citadel Patiala; AAP wins in all 8 segments

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Neena Mittal only woman to win seat in Patiala district

AAP makes a clean sweep in Patiala district