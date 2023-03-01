 FTA with EU to be game-changer: EAM : The Tribune India

FTA with EU to be game-changer: EAM

FTA with EU to be game-changer: EAM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Danish and Czech counterparts at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday. ANI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 28

The proposed free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union could be a “game-changer”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

“We expect the India-EU FTA will be a game-changer for the India-EU relationship. We look forward to a mutually beneficial, mutually advantageous conclusion to the negotiation process within a reasonably short planned timeline,” he said in an address at an event of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) which was also attended by Foreign Ministers of Denmark and Czech.

“I would like to say that India’s relations with Europe are stronger and deeper than ever before and this event itself is a testimony to that assertion. Between us, rests the largest democratic and free market space globally. The business communities of India and Europe have a large stake and an enabling role in this transformation,” he said.

India and the European Union had in June resumed negotiations for the trade and investment agreement after a gap of over eight years.

“India’s new approach to trade agreements addresses issues of non-tariff and behind-the-border barriers, quality standards and related benchmarks. With like-minded partners, we have actually demonstrated in recent years a fast-track change in our FTA negotiation processes. The FTAs with the UAE and Australia were concluded in record time,” he observed at the India Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave.

“Europe and India can strengthen each other’s strategic autonomy by reducing dependencies; cooperating on critical technologies; and ensuring supply-chain restructuring,” he said.

Focus on critical technologies

Europe and India can strengthen each other’s strategic autonomy by reducing dependencies, and cooperating on critical technologies. — S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Governor Vs AAP Govt: Governor duty-bound to summon assembly once cabinet recommends for it, says SC

2
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

3
Nation

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia resigns after SC refuses to entertain his petition

4
J & K

Killers of Kashmiri Pandit guard gunned down in Pulwama; Army jawan also killed

5
Diaspora

India opens Young Professionals Scheme visas for UK graduates

6
Punjab

Punjabi University engineering student's family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held

7
Punjab

Amritsar Commissioner of Police among 18 officers shifted by Punjab govt

8
Nation

Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court challenging his arrest

9
Nation

SC dismisses Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in alleged 'liquor scam', asks him to approach Delhi High Court

10
Sports

New Zealand becomes 4th team in Test history to win after being forced to follow-on

Don't Miss

View All
India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

Top News

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

CJI says CM too must give info sought by Governor

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Can move lower court against arrest, Deputy CM told

Curious case of ‘South Group’ in excise scam

Curious case of 'South Group' in excise scam

Resignations to ensure Delhi can function: AAP

Resignations to ensure Delhi can function: AAP

Manufacturing dips, growth slips to 4.4%

Manufacturing dips, growth slips to 4.4%


Cities

View All

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC prepares list of top 100 property tax defaulters

Unaided colleges stay defiant on centralised admission portal issue in Amritsar

Thefts from tubewells enrage farmers in Amritsar

MGNREGA workers up in arms over pending dues in Tarn Taran

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Department looks at PPP way to improve diagnostic services

Anupama Upadhyaya of Panchkula becomes national badminton champ

Chandigarh cyber cell arrests two online fraudsters

Woman dragged on bonnet during clash in Zirakpur

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Curious case of 'South Group' in excise scam

Resignations to ensure Delhi can function: AAP

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

35 bikes, 12 cars burnt outside police station

Month after NRI complained of assault, cops lodge FIR

Soldier thrown off train, seriously hurt

9 smugglers arrested with intoxicants, liquor

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s attempt to get activist discharged from DMCH foiled

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s attempt to get activist Bapu Surat Singh discharged from DMCH foiled

Vets annoyed over pay parity issue, to intensify protest by holding zonal rallies

Ludhiana resident held for making extortion calls to BJP leader

3 arrested in two drug cases

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Students, staff question law & order situation at Punjabi University, Patiala

Two-day science festival organised at Punjabi University, Patiala

Prof Anand Pawar appointed officiating Vice-Chancellor of law university

Panel formed for Women’s Track Cycling League