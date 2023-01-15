Gadkari's office receives threat calls, security up

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 14

The Maharashtra Police on Saturday deployed extra security at the Nagpur residence and office of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari after an unidentified person made threatening calls.

Rahul Madane, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nagpur, said three threat calls were received at Gadkari’s office in the Khamla area between 11.25 am and 12.30 pm.

The police said an unidentified person called thrice and threatened to blow up the office and issued death threats to the Union Minister.

The police have launched an investigation.

Madane said a speech analysis of the caller was being done to identify him.

The phone calls were received at Gadkari’s public outreach office at Khamla Chowk, Nagpur. The office is nearly one km from Gadkari’s residence.