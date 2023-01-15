Gadkari's office receives threat calls, security up

New Delhi, January 14
The Maharashtra Police on Saturday deployed extra security at the Nagpur residence and office of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari after an unidentified person made threatening calls.
Rahul Madane, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nagpur, said three threat calls were received at Gadkari’s office in the Khamla area between 11.25 am and 12.30 pm.
The police said an unidentified person called thrice and threatened to blow up the office and issued death threats to the Union Minister.
The police have launched an investigation.
Madane said a speech analysis of the caller was being done to identify him.
The phone calls were received at Gadkari’s public outreach office at Khamla Chowk, Nagpur. The office is nearly one km from Gadkari’s residence.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nepal: At least 44 killed as plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara
The government has set up a panel to investigate the cause o...
Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites
His son and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary lit the pyre; a...
Gangster Goldy Brar’s close aide arrested by Punjab Police from Himachal
Was involved in the killing of sacrilege accused and Dera Sa...
Army soldiers pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President Murmu on Army Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauds the Army, saying the...
Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief
Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Manoj Pande said st...