Hardik Patel lost credibility by leaving Congress, is more of ‘TV tiger’: Political experts

Ahmedabad, May 25

Quota agitation leader Hardik Patel's move to leave the Congress ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls due later this year is not likely to affect the party's prospects as he has lost credibility, a senior state Congress leader claimed, while some political analysts dubbed him as not more than a "television tiger".

While the Congress had benefited from Patel's agitation seeking reservation for Patidars in 2017, his community's support to the party dwindled after he joined the Congress in 2019.

The Congress lost the 2017 Gujarat elections, falling just short of nine seats in the 182-member Assembly, and was then being seen as having the potential to dethrone the BJP, which has been in power in the state for over two decades.

But, the Congress now has a tough task ahead to take on the ruling BJP, say political experts.

Patel, who had joined the Congress in 2019, resigned from the party last week.

However, state Congress leaders say his move will not affect the party's prospects.

"See the comments on social media...all are against Hardik's move to leave the Congress. He has lost his credibility,” state Congress president Jagdish Thakore claimed while talking to PTI.

But, political analyst Dilip Gohil said “Practically, on the ground, Hardik's move to leave the Congress will have no effect. He was a favourite of the media during the quota agitation, hence his move to quit the Congress made news. But, he is more of a 'television tiger' now, like leaders used to be termed as 'paper tigers' during the print media boom.”

